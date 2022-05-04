AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,463,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,428,258. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

