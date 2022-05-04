AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 60,580,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,179,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

