AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 3.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

