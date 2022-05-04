AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,137,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,776,383. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $329.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

