AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 2.0% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,634. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

