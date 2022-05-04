Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $11.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,346.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,625.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,761.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

