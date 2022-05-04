Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 57652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a market cap of $823.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

