Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.59

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 62760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.