Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $141,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.63. The stock had a trading volume of 688,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

