Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $150,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $410.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

