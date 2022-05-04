Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases Shares of 3,490 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. 3,008,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

