Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegion by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 386,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

