Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.56. 3,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,876,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

