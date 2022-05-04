Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56.

Alphabet stock traded up $88.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,451.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,634.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,768.53.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 69.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 155.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

