Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Alphabet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock worth $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,362.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,638.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,771.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

