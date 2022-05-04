Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Alphabet by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $98.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,445.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,621.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,758.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

