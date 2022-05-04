AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,404. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.49 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.