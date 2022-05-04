AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 39,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,790. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.