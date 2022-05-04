AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,733 shares of company stock valued at $144,169,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $31.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,331.53. 14,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,634.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,768.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

