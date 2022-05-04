AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 92,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,833. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $94.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.