AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

