AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 840,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,444. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $21.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.