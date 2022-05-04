Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. 9,179,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,809. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

