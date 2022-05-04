Alps Advisors Inc. Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 6,494,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.