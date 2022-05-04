Alps Advisors Inc. Has $28.02 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 44,463,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,428,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

