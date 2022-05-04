Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. 2,794,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

