Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,170 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.29 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

