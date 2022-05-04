Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,115 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,873. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

