Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,620 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $12.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
