Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $29.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.94%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

