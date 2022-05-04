Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Ameren has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.950-$4.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

