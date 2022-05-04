American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $99.85. 102,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

