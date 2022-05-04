American National Insurance Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,520 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

