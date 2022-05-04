Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,805. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.