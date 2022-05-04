Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $236.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

