AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.48 and last traded at $92.55. 23,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 649,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.