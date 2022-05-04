Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Lessened by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

