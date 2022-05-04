Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE APH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

