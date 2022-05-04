Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

