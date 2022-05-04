Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $952.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.40 million to $959.41 million. Ciena reported sales of $833.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

