Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.63 Million

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will report sales of $90.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $377.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $400.84 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

