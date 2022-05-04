Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 207,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 42,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. 608,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,008. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.