Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 207,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 42,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. 608,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,008. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
