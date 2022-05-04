Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.30 Million

Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will post $158.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Trustmark posted sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $643.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.70 million to $656.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $700.00 million, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $716.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TRMK traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,271. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 9.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trustmark by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Trustmark by 160.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

