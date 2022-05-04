Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $654.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21,023.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NCLH stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,650,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,314,131. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

