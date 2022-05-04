Analysts Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) to report $224.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.50 million and the highest is $225.65 million. SunOpta posted sales of $207.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $898.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SunOpta by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. 1,246,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,907. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.69.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

