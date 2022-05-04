Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

VKTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 16,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,667. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

