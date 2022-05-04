Analyzing John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 7.06% 18.61% 6.04% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 20.33% 0.81% 0.11%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for John Wiley & Sons and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 0 2 0 0 2.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.94 billion 1.51 $148.26 million $2.59 20.37 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt $1.05 billion 2.56 $213.58 million $1.61 13.06

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than John Wiley & Sons. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, Websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and mthree talent placement services for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

