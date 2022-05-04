Analyzing Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vinci and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 9 0 3.00 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vinci currently has a consensus price target of $93.30, suggesting a potential upside of 283.94%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vinci has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -10.54% -2.72% -1.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $58.44 billion 0.99 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $381.12 million 6.17 -$83.10 million ($0.13) -53.85

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Vinci beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology sectors; engineering, procurement, and construction services in the energy sector, and manufacturing and energy-related services; and renewable energy concession projects development services. Its Construction segments engages in designing and carrying out projects that involve general contractor capabilities; works related to geotechnical and structural engineering, digital technology, nuclear or renewable thermal energy; and focuses on business area, such as buildings, civil engineering, infrastructure, and in a specific geographical area. The company also provides property development services for residential and commercial properties; and property services, as well as operates managed residences. It also operates in Germany, the United Kingdom, Albania, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Portugal, North America, Central and South America, Africa, Russia, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and other European countries. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication, and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

