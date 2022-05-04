Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.94

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.94 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 44,067 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.73. The company has a market cap of £108.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

