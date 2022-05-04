Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.94

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZGet Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.94 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 44,067 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.73. The company has a market cap of £108.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.