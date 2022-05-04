Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ANIK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.82. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.83 million, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

